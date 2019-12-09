#FlyShareIt
Hero Filipino Surfer Praised For Saving His Competitor From Drowning During 2019 SEA Games
By SAYS Liew Ashley
Philippines surfer, Roger Casugay, missed the chance to be crowned champion after saving his Indonesian competitor from drowning
According to a Facebook post, the Filipino surfer rescued his Indonesian rival Arip Nurhidayat during the third round of the men’s surfing longboard competition on Friday, 6 December…
