Hilarious BTS Moments We’re Obsessed With!
ARMY this will have you cracking up!
From breaking Billboard charts records with every new release to selling out stadiums all around the globe, BTS are worldwide superstars. Headlines about anything and everything they do flood our timelines, which we’re completely not mad at all. Other than their evident musical talents the boy band is extremely comical in their own ways.
While fans probably have every single silly BTS moment ever burned into their memory, reminisce below on a few of our favourite gems.
1. Jungkook Getting His Life Dancing to Billie Eilish
Duh😛 pic.twitter.com/3lGmo7GpF6
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 9, 2019
2. BTS and Halsey’s Friendship Goals
how to get ready for a show: @BTS_twt ⚡️🌸 pic.twitter.com/wOgPiYIhln
— h (@halsey) June 10, 2019
3. Halsey and RM’s Secret Handshake
don’t know what’s cuter, the handshake itself or namjoon counting through it 🐰🍒@halsey @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/SD9rbmbAYL
— 𝔠𝔯𝔦𝔰 (@taestsweet) June 13, 2019
4. Suga Dropping the Mic on Everyone With This Pickup Line
Dopest pick up line indeed
Just imagine Yoongi walking up to you saying
Yoongi: Do you know BTS? Billboard singer here. 😏😉 pic.twitter.com/mV1vSCgEMD
— momo✨🌙 (@bunnysugakookie) February 3, 2019
5. Jin Nailing “Carbonara” After Jimin Butchered It
6. V Would Want to Be a What, Now?
7. Something, Erm, “Dangling” When RM Twerks
so we talking about twerking,,, y'all remember when they were trying to learn how to twerk then namjoon suddenly said "something keeps dangling" THIS WILL NEVER NOT BE FUNNY- 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/I1XKRC7oR4
— ًstu(dying) ♡ ia (@amourtaehyunq) May 20, 2019
8. J-Hope Singing “Despacito” With Perfect Spanish
Never forget J-Hope's iconic Despacito & the silence of all plus Jungkook's face as a bonus! LOL!#BestFanArmy #BTSARMY #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt#GoldenHobiDay pic.twitter.com/VxCgEmNwhQ
— ☆BoyWithLuv21stWin☆ (@STARLIGHTeffect) February 17, 2018
9. BTS’ Questionable English Names
BTS and their English names idk what to do with them anymore pic.twitter.com/ilG3xBuucV
— 💜eunice💜 (@chimmychimm) April 1, 2017
BTS' names in English…
RM be like: *perks of having 148 IQ*
pic.twitter.com/cpS0DDYV88
— iane | 정국's 🐾 (@_kookietokki) August 9, 2017
10. When They (Mostly) Failed at Not Flinching
