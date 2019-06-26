Connect with us
alt_img>

Music

Hilarious BTS Moments We’re Obsessed With!

ARMY this will have you cracking up!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for bts

From breaking Billboard charts records with every new release to selling out stadiums all around the globe, BTS are worldwide superstars. Headlines about anything and everything they do flood our timelines, which we’re completely not mad at all. Other than their evident musical talents the boy band is extremely comical in their own ways.

While fans probably have every single silly BTS moment ever burned into their memory, reminisce below on a few of our favourite gems.

1. Jungkook Getting His Life Dancing to Billie Eilish

2. BTS and Halsey’s Friendship Goals

3. Halsey and RM’s Secret Handshake

4. Suga Dropping the Mic on Everyone With This Pickup Line

5. Jin Nailing “Carbonara” After Jimin Butchered It

Advertisement

6. V Would Want to Be a What, Now?

7.  Something, Erm, “Dangling” When RM Twerks

8. J-Hope Singing “Despacito” With Perfect Spanish

9. BTS’ Questionable English Names

10. When They (Mostly) Failed at Not Flinching

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment6 hours ago

Netizens Are Touched By Agong Going Out Of His Way To Help An Accident Victim

We should all be alot more like our Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah
Music8 hours ago

Hilarious BTS Moments We’re Obsessed With!

ARMY this will have you cracking up!
Entertainment11 hours ago

Here’s The First Look Of The Upcoming 007 Film ‘Bond 25’

“The name’s Bond. James Bond.”
Entertainment1 day ago

‘Yesterday’ Is Your Summer Must Watch

What if you woke up one day and found out the Beatles never existed?
#NewMusicFlyday1 day ago

BTS’ RM and Suga Will Keep You Dancing ‘All Night’ With Their New Track

Your ears will be blessed!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement