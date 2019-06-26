Hilarious BTS Moments We’re Obsessed With!

From breaking Billboard charts records with every new release to selling out stadiums all around the globe, BTS are worldwide superstars. Headlines about anything and everything they do flood our timelines, which we’re completely not mad at all. Other than their evident musical talents the boy band is extremely comical in their own ways.

While fans probably have every single silly BTS moment ever burned into their memory, reminisce below on a few of our favourite gems.

1. Jungkook Getting His Life Dancing to Billie Eilish

2. BTS and Halsey’s Friendship Goals

3. Halsey and RM’s Secret Handshake

4. Suga Dropping the Mic on Everyone With This Pickup Line

Dopest pick up line indeed Just imagine Yoongi walking up to you saying Yoongi: Do you know BTS? Billboard singer here. 😏😉 pic.twitter.com/mV1vSCgEMD — momo✨🌙 (@bunnysugakookie) February 3, 2019

5. Jin Nailing “Carbonara” After Jimin Butchered It

6. V Would Want to Be a What, Now?

7. Something, Erm, “Dangling” When RM Twerks

so we talking about twerking,,, y'all remember when they were trying to learn how to twerk then namjoon suddenly said "something keeps dangling" THIS WILL NEVER NOT BE FUNNY- 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/I1XKRC7oR4 — ًstu(dying) ♡ ia (@amourtaehyunq) May 20, 2019

8. J-Hope Singing “Despacito” With Perfect Spanish

9. BTS’ Questionable English Names

BTS and their English names idk what to do with them anymore pic.twitter.com/ilG3xBuucV — 💜eunice💜 (@chimmychimm) April 1, 2017

BTS' names in English… RM be like: *perks of having 148 IQ*

pic.twitter.com/cpS0DDYV88 — iane | 정국's 🐾 (@_kookietokki) August 9, 2017

10. When They (Mostly) Failed at Not Flinching