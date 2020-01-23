Connect with us
Hilarious Photos Show Taal Volcano Survivors Making The Most Out Of Donated Clothes

By SAYS Tamara Jayne

Published

13 hours ago

on

Cover image via Nesty Jemenez/Facebook

Following the Taal Volcano eruption in the Philippines last week, thousands were forced to leave their homes and stay at evacuation centres

Donors decided to help by sending them clothes to wear, as many of the locals’ homes and crops were covered in ash.

Image from Ted Aljibe/AFP/The Philippine Star

Image via Ted Aljibe/AFP/The Philippine Star

 
Although some of the donated items seemed rather “inappropriate”, the evacuees have apparently taken it all in stride and even had some fun with it

Several were seen wearing wedding outfits and gowns.

Image from Nesty Jemenez/Facebook

Image via Nesty Jemenez/Facebook

