‘Home Alone’ And ‘Night at the Museum’ Will Get A Reboot On Disney+

Wonder how this will turn out…

7 hours ago

Image result for home alone

Via Life& style

Disney has announced plans to reboot the Home Alone and Night at the Museum movie franchises. However, further details have not been mentioned.

CEO Bob Iger also confirmed that Disney will reboot Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid into Disney+, the company’s latest streaming service.

Iger did not clarify whether these will be made into movies or TV shows.

Image result for night at the museum

Via Los Angeles Times

