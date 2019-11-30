Entertainment
Hot Pot Meat May Have Caused A Man To Be Infected With Tapeworms
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
A 46-year-old contract worker in China, who suffered multiple occurrences of seizure, was found to have tapeworms on his brain
According to The Washington Post, the tapeworms may have entered the man’s brain after he ate hot pot about a month ago.
The man, who comes from Quzhou eastern Zhejiang province and is known only by his pseudonym Zhu, suffered a month-long headache and dizziness.
When trying to sleep at night, Zhu also suffered epilepsy-like symptoms — such as limb twitching and foaming at the mouth.
