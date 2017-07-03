How a 28 Year-Old Lawyer Quit Her Job to Travel the World for Free

A drastic change indeed!

Tamina Koehne-Drube had graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Law from Australian National University becoming a solicitor in Canberra and Hong Kong. She had what it took to become a high-earning lawyer but instead decided to become a tour guide and traveled the world FOR FREE.

During an interview with Business Insider, she mentions how she wasn’t passionate enough about law to sustain a life-long career.

How did it happen?

One day, as she was working late in the office, she started searching on the internet all the things she enjoyed doing alongside the word “job”.

She came across a job posting with Topdeck Travel calling for European Road Crew and decided to submit her application.

What happened after?

Koehne-Drube accepted the job and spent two seasons as a European Trip Leader, organising trips for people aged 18-30.

The job included taking groups around the continent, all expenses paid and on top all that, she received a wage.

According to Koehne-Drube, “For many people, applying to be a trip leader seems like a short-term opportunity, travelling for a few years and gaining new experiences. While that was of course also a motivation, I knew from the beginning that I wanted to turn this opportunity into a new career.”

What is she doing now?

Currently, she is a people connect leader for the on-road crew, which involves training and hiring global staff.

In total Koehne-Drube has travelled to over 20 countries with the company!

Sounds like a dream come true!