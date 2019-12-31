#FlyShareIt
How A Japanese Artist Is Using Manga To Highlight The Plight Of Uighur Muslims In China
By SAYS Sadho Ram
Tomomi Shimizu is a 50-year-old Japanese artist.
Recently, her manga — a Japanese language graphic novel — which tells the story of Mihrigul Tursun, a Uighur woman who was detained and tortured in China on three separate occasions went hugely viral.
The manga about the Uighur woman has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on her website, and her tweets have drawn over 2.6 million likes and retweets since August this year.
