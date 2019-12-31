Connect with us
How A Japanese Artist Is Using Manga To Highlight The Plight Of Uighur Muslims In China

By SAYS Sadho Ram

Published

6 hours ago

on

Cover image via Tomomi Shimizu

Tomomi Shimizu is a 50-year-old Japanese artist.

Recently, her manga — a Japanese language graphic novel — which tells the story of Mihrigul Tursun, a Uighur woman who was detained and tortured in China on three separate occasions went hugely viral.

The manga about the Uighur woman has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on her website, and her tweets have drawn over 2.6 million likes and retweets since August this year.

How A Japanese Artist Is Using Manga To Highlight The Plight Of Uighur Muslims In China

By SAYS Sadho Ram
