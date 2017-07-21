How Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Impacted Our Lives

Credit Facebook

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, has died by suicide at the aged of 41.

According to TMZ, the singer’s body was found just before 9am on Thursday (July 20th) at his home in Los Angeles. The news shocked the entire world, especially to fans who grew up listening to him and Linkin Park.

If you are sad, you are not alone. Chester has left behind some amazing memories for us to look back.

1. He basically set our whole entire childhood.

Linking Park was what got me through middle school, I loved listening to them all day and everyday #RIPChesterBennigton — Felipe4️⃣ (@FakeFelipee) July 21, 2017

Part of my awesome childhood is Linkin Park and your scream. #RIPChesterBennigton — Vida Mary Parajes (@bibingkamarii00) July 21, 2017

I grew up listening to #LinkinPark , it's so hard to accept that we've lost the voice of our childhood, we grew up with #RIPChesterBennigton — Naveen Vijarniya (@vijarniya5) July 21, 2017

2.Gave us lyrics that made so much SENSE growing up.

When you re-read lyrics and they make more sense now and have a much deeper meaning! Heavy – #LinkinPark #RIPChesterBennigton #RIPChester pic.twitter.com/JolWtoCAGB — Michael Cost (@MickyCost) July 21, 2017

Say his pic on Facebook. I believe it words my thoughts best. #RIPChesterBennigton pic.twitter.com/boDHoMbZGp — Kim Burwash (@kim_burwash) July 21, 2017

Can't imagine a world without him spent all my childhood and youth listening his lyrics and his music saved my life #RIPChesterBennigton — DJ Paul Ripoll ® (@djpaulripoll) July 21, 2017

3.No matter how much your parents despised Linkin Park’s music, but you still listened to it anyways!

My dad hated LP the moment I made him buy their original cassette and play it in the car all the time #RIPChesterBennigton — Amirul Hafiz Roslam (@AmirulHRoslam) July 21, 2017

4. Screaming along to Chester’s SCREAM was all you needed to be OKAY.

All those times we screamed together :'( #RIPChesterBennigton pic.twitter.com/7lEAS0H5Ha — Kunal Singh (@KunalXO) July 21, 2017

I really cried!"Somewhere I belong" helped me throughout some difficult times at school when I was bullied! Thank you!! #RIPChesterBennigton — ilianaV (@ilianaV1993) July 21, 2017

You have saved so many with those lyrics, thank you. Thank you soo much! How it ended is heartbreaking💔#neverforgotten #RIPChesterBennigton pic.twitter.com/3GeNNeDE7S — Yamrote Abebe (@yamrote_a) July 21, 2017

5. Chester reminded us that suicide is a SERIOUS MATTER.

#RIPChesterBennigton

Suicide is real. I witness someone going thru it. We can offer help, but sometimes help is not what they wanted — tres (@NuriahLallaal) July 21, 2017

It is a whole generation that is in shock… #ripchesterbennigton pic.twitter.com/ScpZleLKD9 — Lorenzo Cassaro 🇫🇷 (@LorenzoTirello) July 21, 2017

RIP, Chester Bennington. You will never be forgotten.