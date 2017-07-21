 How Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Impacted Our Lives | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #BuzzCentral > How Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Impacted Our Lives

How Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Impacted Our Lives

/
21 Jul 2017
/
/
0 Comment
, ,

Image may contain: 1 person, on stage, dancing, crowd, concert and night

Credit Facebook

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, has died by suicide at the aged of 41.

According to TMZ, the singer’s body was found just before 9am on Thursday (July 20th) at his home in Los Angeles. The news shocked the entire world, especially to fans who grew up listening to him and Linkin Park.

If you are sad, you are not alone. Chester has left behind some amazing memories for us to look back.

1. He basically set our whole entire childhood. 

2.Gave us lyrics that made so much SENSE growing up.

3.No matter how much your parents despised Linkin Park’s music, but you still listened to it anyways!

4. Screaming along to Chester’s SCREAM was all you needed to be OKAY.

5. Chester reminded us that suicide is a SERIOUS MATTER.

RIP, Chester Bennington. You will never be forgotten. 

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Instagram