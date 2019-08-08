Connect with us

Entertainment

How The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Is Taking Guides From Her Mentor Beyoncé

Halle cant wait to go under the sea!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Related image

For Halle BaileyBeyoncé plays an essential part of her world.

Image result for halle bailey and beyonce

As the Grown-ish star prepares to head under the sea for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, she’s taking a note from her superstar mentor’s book: Be your own self. “One thing that we love about Beyoncé is that she always gives us the space to grow on our own and to accomplish things on our own and fly with our own wings,” the actress told E! News during an interview with her sister Chloe Bailey at the Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event. “We love her inside and out.”

Image result for halle bailey

Since news of her casting was announced last month, Halle has been pinching herself.

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 #thelittlemermaid

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

“I am just feeling really grateful, feeling really blessed,” the 19-year-old raved. “Praying. Getting myself together just in time for rehearsing and filming that all starts in January. Very excited, just enjoying myself.”

As for who will kiss this girl, the options for Prince Eric seem to be limitless.

Image result for prince eric

Image result for prince eric

On the short list: Harry Styles. There’s industry chatter that the former boy bander is in talks to take on the iconic role.

Image result for prince eric

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

How The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Is Taking Guides From Her Mentor Beyoncé

Halle cant wait to go under the sea!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Cole and Dylan Sprouse Want to Work Together Again

Our childhood is rejoiced!
Entertainment8 hours ago

Things You Didn’t Know About Shawn Mendes

Happy birthday Shawn!
#Exclusive8 hours ago

Ali Gatie stripped down for his hit song, It’s You

Just when you thought Gatie is done with It's You
Music10 hours ago

Julia Michaels Unveils Vulnerable New ‘Body’ Music Video

She bares it all!
Advertisement
Advertisement