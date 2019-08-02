Connect with us

‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Will Be Made Into A Series

First gossip girl, now the fan favourite romantic comedy ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ will be making a comeback as a TV series.

The hit movie from 2003 was previously led by Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. The show is currently in development at the upcoming mobile-based streaming platform, Quibi.

According to Deadline, the series will feature a “modern take” on the cult classic. Written by Guy Branum, the series version follows a similar story to the movie – Of a superficial young online writer and an advertising executive, both looking to prove to their bosses, they’re capable of being in a monogamous relationship. Which later, entails discovering that staying in a relationship is harder than it looks.

No further details have been released, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

What are your thoughts of the hit movie becoming a series? Share us your thoughts!

