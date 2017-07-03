How to Pronounce These Car Names According to Their Country

Have you been pronouncing BMW or Peugeot the right way according to the cars country of origin? Maybe, maybe not… But if you are into cars, it’s time for you to pronounce these mean machines name the proper way!
1.AUDI
PC Reuters
- Pronounced as ‘oww-dee’ (like when you get hurt) / not ‘aw-di‘.
2.BMW
- In German language, it is pronounced as ‘bey-em-vey’. The ‘W’ is pronounced as ‘V’.
3.CITROEN
PC Reuters
- Pronounced as ‘seet-tro-en’.
4. KOENIGSEGG
PC Reuters
- Here is one of the toughest names to pronounce. This Swedish brand is pronounced as ‘kou-nig-zegg’.
5. PEUGEOT
PC Reuters
- Remove ‘e’ and the ‘t’ from Peugeot and say it like ‘poo-jsho’. Yes that’s right. ‘Poo-jsho’.
Are you mind-blown already? Watch the full video below to learn the correct pronunciation for each of these cars.
Correct pronunciation of some car brands "according to there countries pronunciation"
Posted by TuNing Cars Club on Thursday, 18 May 2017