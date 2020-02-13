Entertainment
Huda Kattan Says Her New Skincare Line, ‘’Wishful’’ Was Inspired By Her Nose Job
Huda Kattan, makeup mogul who built her realm with collections of eyelashes, lipsticks, foundations and others, is now wandering into skincare. The long awaited arrival of her skincare line is…
Recent Posts
S’porean Youths Apologise For Drinking Juices Off Grocery Shelf To “Spread Wuhan”
Not cool!
Camila Cabello Goes From Damsel In Distress To Bad *ss In ‘My Oh My’ MV
We sure went 'My Oh My'
Netizens Want Rapid KL And KTM To Get Married After They Publicly Flirted On Twitter
Love is in the air
Milky Nail Art Is The Ivory Manicure For Your Pure Soul
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Huda Kattan Says Her New Skincare Line, ‘’Wishful’’ Was Inspired By Her Nose Job
Advertisement Huda Kattan, makeup mogul who built her realm with collections of eyelashes, lipsticks, foundations and others, is now wandering...