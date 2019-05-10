‘I Don’t Care’ Because Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber’s New Song Is Finally Here!

Two of the biggest pop stars in the world, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, have joined forces for a collaborative single, “I Don’t Care,” out now! Check the song down below:

The much awaited song is finally in our presence blessing our ears, at least mine! After all the teasing the song is for sure up par to what we have expected. Here are a few of the teasers posted on social media!

LOVING this new clip of @edsheeran x @justinbieber! 🎉🎉 #IDontCare #IDC Hear the full song on kmfm Breakfast with Garry and Laura on Friday. 📻 pic.twitter.com/eygdtBsA5H — kmfm (@kmfmofficial) May 8, 2019

“Cause I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near / You can take me anywhere / And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody/I can deal with the bad nights / When I’m with my baby, yeah,”

Sheeran sings in the preview with lyrics that were previously featured on his Instagram earlier this week.

Justin Bieber in true Bieber fashion couldn’t hold in the excitement and posted a short clip on his Instagram page:

Nearly four years after collaborating on the track “Love Yourself” the two have yet again created a masterpiece. “My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x,” Sheeran announced on Instagram, while Bieber captioned his own post, “Pre save now. #friday #idontcare @teddysphotos”

Although it appears to be more Sheeran’s handiwork, as the announcement came from his camp and the single release will be on his label, Atlantic. Sheeran also receives top billing in the logo artwork for the song.

Bieber recently made a return to the music scene giving an impromptu performance of one of his older hits during Ariana Grande’s set in the second weekend of the Coachella Festival.

The song presumably is a leadoff single from Sheeran’s next album. His last, “÷,” came out in March 2017. Bieber has not released an album since 2015. His non-album single “Friends,” with BloodPop, reached the top 10 last year.