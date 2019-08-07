Music
‘I Dont’t Mind’ Cause Our Very Own Ili Ruzanna Will Be Dropping Her MV Tomorrow!
Cant Wait!
Don’t forget to catch updates on the FlyFM website, as our very own Ili Ruzanna will be dropping her long awaited music video for her newly released single ‘I Don’t Mind’! And might I add with a special hottie featured! Ladies get ready to feast your eyes.
I mean if these teasers alone, does not want to make you jump up and down from excitement?! I don’t know what will! Were are eager and cant wait any longer for the music video to drop tomorrow!
“When I look into your eyes I see all of the things that makes me sigh, and it helps me to believe, that we were never meant to be”. How could @malekmccrone do this? He chose @tashachitty 😭💔 it’s ok I don’t mind. 😅 are you still on #teamili or #teammalek ? Just 2 more days and the music video will be out! 8th August, 9pm. ☁️ #idontmind @nomadprojectsmedia @faroffrecords
