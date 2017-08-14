If Food Tutorials Were Directed by Famous Directors

We have seen all kinds of food tutorials!

But what if famous directors decided to move into food directing?

David Ma, a food stylist and video maker decided to explore than aspect by creating food tutorials in the eyes of four very famous directors, Wes Anderson, Alfonso Cuarón, Michael Bay and Quentin Tarantino.

Take a look and see which movies they were replicated from!

Wes Anderson’s S’mores Recipe

Michael Bay’s Waffle Recipe

Alfonso Cuarón’s Pancake Recipe

Quentin Tarantino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe

Looks like the real deal!