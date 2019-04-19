Connect with us
If You Live In The Klang Valley, Prepare For Water Disruption From April 24

Alamak…

12 hours ago

Related image

Via Image bharian

Water disruption in the Klang Valley is expected to last up to 86 hours beginning April 24.

This is due to upgrading works of electrical supply system at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2).

The affected areas include Klang, Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

So, start filling up that water bucket!

According to National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago, the upgrading works by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) was urgently needed to prevent damage or risk of electrical system failure to avoid unplanned water disruptions.

The upgrading works will be from 9am to 11pm.

Via Giphy

“With the shutdown of LRA SSP2, water supply will be disrupted for up to 86 hours depending on the consumers’ location. As such 620,835 account holders or 4,143,465 consumers will be affected in 577 areas.

However, Air Selangor would take the necessary measures to minimise the impact and shorten the disruption period.

“Among steps to be taken are providing water tankers, static tanks, public taps, water refilling stations and distribution of bottled drinking water as well as ensuring that water supply is provided to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and so forth,” he said in a statement.

He added, water supply would be restored in stages after the upgrading works are completed and the LRA SSP2 operation resumes.

“Air Selangor expects that almost 50 per cent of the affected areas will start receiving water supply again within 24 hours,” he said.

No photo description available.

Via Facebook Air Selangor

So before you go a whole day without showering and get dehydrated, remember to keep adequate supply of water, and use it wisely!

