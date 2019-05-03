If You’re Still Single Dont Worry Facebook Dating New ‘Secret Crush’ Feature Is Here

After many long months of teasing, Facebook finally launched its ‘Dating’ feature on May 1st! Facebook Dating is an exclusive feature built into the already existing Facebook app with over 2.38 billion users, so there’s really no need to download a whole separate app for it at least for now.

The dating service was launched in 19 countries, including Malaysia.

In a press release, Facebook Dating technical program manager Charmaine Hung said, “Currently, there are more than 200 million people who have listed themselves as single in their relationship status on Facebook.

“Many of them already use Facebook to start meaningful relationships. We view this as an incredible opportunity to connect people should they choose to explore meaningful romantic relationships.”

But there’s one feature that has fans going a little bewildered! And it’s none other than one of the key highlights of Facebook Dating is its nostalgia-inducing ‘Secret Crush’ feature. The ‘Secret Crush’ feature allows you to select up to nine of your Facebook friends who you have a ‘crush’ on.

If any of your crushes are on Facebook Dating, they will get a notification that someone has a crush on them.

“If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list, it’s a match!” said Hung.

So, what re you waiting for!