 #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #FlyShareIt > #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio

/
18 May 2017
/
/
Comments are Off
, ,

It’s definitely something you would not think of doing.

But imagine if you did.

Well, as weird as it sounds, Twitter users have been imagining what their Tinder profile would say IF their mom’s actually wrote it for them.

The results were definitely an eye opener. Take a look!

What do you think your mom would say?

About Post Author

Twitter

Instagram