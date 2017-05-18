It’s definitely something you would not think of doing.

But imagine if you did.

Well, as weird as it sounds, Twitter users have been imagining what their Tinder profile would say IF their mom’s actually wrote it for them.

The results were definitely an eye opener. Take a look!

She's a morning person… whether you like it or not. #ifmomwrotemytinderbio — Coach Bex (@HeyCoachBex) May 10, 2017

This animal sleeps his whole life away. 😉😉#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — ✌Mike✌ (@mikinello) May 10, 2017

He's A Little Boy..Trapped In A Man's Body #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Hot Rockz (@hotrockz78) May 10, 2017

What is this for? A Tinder? Is that like your FaceSpace? I thought we talked about meeting boys from the internet!?!

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Foxxy (@The_Foxxy1) May 10, 2017

He's a lovely boy who needs stand up straight and comb his hair #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) May 10, 2017

Shame on you for using Tinder. You should be married with kids by now. #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — HAA (@poeta_epicus) May 10, 2017

Big brain, big heart. Never stops talking. Needs quiet man. #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Alika Hope (@AlikaHope) May 10, 2017

If you're looking for someone that doesn't listen to any of the advice I give'em, boy do I have a guy for you!#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Michael (@minealone6) May 15, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio

Swipe right, and you get shot — Candy (@CandescentYT) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio well, she doesn't like cheese…so obviously she doesn't have the greatest dating life…WHO DOESN'T LIKE CHEESE?! pic.twitter.com/LLHndnhkvD — Shannon Willis (@etakappadiamond) May 10, 2017

What do you think your mom would say?