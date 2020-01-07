Entertainment
IKEA Has Released Halal Bak Kwa, Spicy Chicken Wings & More For CNY
By Says – Tamara Jayne
IKEA has brought out all their snacks this Chinese New Year starting with its very own barbecued dried meat aka chicken bak kwa!
It’s a great option if you’re looking to add variety to your open house
Or if you’re Muslim and always wanted to know what the hype was about, you can finally try out this halal-certified barbecued goodness.
You can get a box for RM48.80 (500g) from now until stocks last.
Aside from that, they’ve also released spicy hot chicken wings, lotus leaf rice, and Mandarin oranges for this festive season
Spicy food lovers can enjoy a brand new flavour of the signature chicken wings called Spicy Hot Chicken Wings!
It is priced at RM17.90 and will be available till 31 March at IKEA restaurants.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
IKEA Has Released Halal Bak Kwa, Spicy Chicken Wings & More For CNY
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Former Batman Christian Bale In Talks For Role In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Fingers crossed this is true!
Ariana Grande In The Works For New Music?
She’s back in the studio, so that could mean…
The Irwins Have Rescued 90,000 Animals As Australia’s Wildfires Rage On
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Toddler In Pahang Viciously Attacked By Wild Monkey At Hawker Stall
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang