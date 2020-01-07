Connect with us

IKEA Has Released Halal Bak Kwa, Spicy Chicken Wings & More For CNY

By Says – Tamara Jayne

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image from Everyday On SalesEveryday On Sales

IKEA has brought out all their snacks this Chinese New Year starting with its very own barbecued dried meat aka chicken bak kwa!

It’s a great option if you’re looking to add variety to your open houseImage from GIPHY
Or if you’re Muslim and always wanted to know what the hype was about, you can finally try out this halal-certified barbecued goodness.

You can get a box for RM48.80 (500g) from now until stocks last.

Image from IKEA Cheras Fan Club/FacebookIKEA Cheras Fan Club/Facebook

Aside from that, they’ve also released spicy hot chicken wings, lotus leaf rice, and Mandarin oranges for this festive season

Spicy food lovers can enjoy a brand new flavour of the signature chicken wings called Spicy Hot Chicken Wings!

It is priced at RM17.90 and will be available till 31 March at IKEA restaurants.

Continue reading here!

