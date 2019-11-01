Connect with us

FlyFM Ili Ruzanna Drops ‘Truth Hurts’, Dua Lipa, HAIM Has New Beats All In #NMF

Check out Monsta X, Bastille, Tom Walker’s latest songs and many more!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Here’s all the music out this week!

Ili Ruzanna The Truth Hurts

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – Used To Love

Bastille – Another Place 

Tom Walker – Heartbeats

HAIM – Now I’m In It

MONSTA X 몬스타엑스 ‘FOLLOW’

Can’t Hear You Now – Mike Shinoda

 

 

