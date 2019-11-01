FlyFM Ili Ruzanna Drops ‘Truth Hurts’, Dua Lipa, HAIM Has New Beats All In #NMF

View this post on Instagram

when it ended, I was broken. asking why over and over without getting an answer. but I know why now. and I cannot wait for you to hear the song. . “So it’s been like 2 years already, well you ended things a week ago, I can’t help but wonder if you ______________” Fill in the blanks. The Truth Hurts with @afaro_ , 01.11.2019. @faroffrecords 📷: @bungarayaboy