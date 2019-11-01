#NewMusicFlyday
FlyFM Ili Ruzanna Drops ‘Truth Hurts’, Dua Lipa, HAIM Has New Beats All In #NMF
Check out Monsta X, Bastille, Tom Walker’s latest songs and many more!
Here’s all the music out this week!
Ili Ruzanna The Truth Hurts
View this post on Instagram
when it ended, I was broken. asking why over and over without getting an answer. but I know why now. and I cannot wait for you to hear the song. . “So it’s been like 2 years already, well you ended things a week ago, I can’t help but wonder if you ______________” Fill in the blanks. The Truth Hurts with @afaro_ , 01.11.2019. @faroffrecords 📷: @bungarayaboy
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – Used To Love
Bastille – Another Place
Tom Walker – Heartbeats
HAIM – Now I’m In It
MONSTA X 몬스타엑스 ‘FOLLOW’
Can’t Hear You Now – Mike Shinoda
