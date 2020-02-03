Social News
Indomie Released A BBQ Version Of Mi Goreng And It Has Its Own Packet Of Potato Chips
By Says – Liew Ashley
From haze to football fights, Malaysia and Indonesia may not always see eye to eye.
However, if there was one thing that could unite us, it would probably be our undying love for Indomie.
If you’re a big fan of these sinful noodles, then you’ve probably heard of the Indomie Mi Goreng-flavoured potato chips
Chitato, an Indonesian brand best known for their crinkle-cut potato chips, released chips that taste just like the instant noodles back in 2016.
