Connect with us

Social News

Indomie Released A BBQ Version Of Mi Goreng And It Has Its Own Packet Of Potato Chips

By Says – Liew Ashley

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from SAYSSAYS

From haze to football fights, Malaysia and Indonesia may not always see eye to eye.

However, if there was one thing that could unite us, it would probably be our undying love for Indomie.

Image from SAYSSAYS

Advertisement

If you’re a big fan of these sinful noodles, then you’ve probably heard of the Indomie Mi Goreng-flavoured potato chips

Chitato, an Indonesian brand best known for their crinkle-cut potato chips, released chips that taste just like the instant noodles back in 2016.

Mi Goreng-flavoured potato chips was the perfect crossover.

Image from CoconutsSAYS

Until Indomie decided to step up their game by releasing Chitato Beef BBQ potato chips flavoured noodles!

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News6 hours ago

[PHOTOS] Netizens Thank Airport Cleaners For Tirelessly Working To Keep Virus At Bay

By Says - May Vin Ang
Entertainment7 hours ago

Taylor Swift Might Be Engaged After Being Spotted With A Giant Diamond In New Doc

Miss Americana is living the American dream!
Social News9 hours ago

Indomie Released A BBQ Version Of Mi Goreng And It Has Its Own Packet Of Potato Chips

By Says - Liew Ashley
Social News10 hours ago

Now An Outbreak Of A Highly Pathogenic Strain Of H5N1 Bird Flu Has Hit China’s Hunan

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment12 hours ago

BREAKING: Amber Heard Admits To Abusing & Manipulating Johnny Depp

Advertisement In a leaked audio recording, Amber Heard admitted to violently hitting and manipulating her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Advertisement Heard,...
Advertisement
Advertisement