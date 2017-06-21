Inside Australia’s $100Million Prison

7 News | Prison tour A new $100 million prison will open tomorrow morning near Geelong.7 News has been given an exclusive look at what life could be like for an inmate at the new facility.www.7news.com.au#7News Posted by 7 News Melbourne on Friday, 16 September 2016

Australia has officially open its doors to possibly one of the nicest prisons.

The $100m Karreenga prison, located in Lara, south-west of Melbourne is a medium security jail.

Inmates has access to the gym, tennis courts, bakeries and a fully stocked kitchen where they make dinner for themselves.

Corrections Minister Steven Herbest said that facilities such as these will make inmates job ready after their release.

He added, “I thought it would be a good thing we don’t have huge catered kitchens with people sitting down to catered meals.”

Aside from this, Karreenga prison has heated rooms with TVs!

But for those who are trying to escape might want to think again as there is a three layer security system with an electric fence.

I don’t think anyone would want to escape this prison…