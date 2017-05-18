Instagram Launches Selfie Filters

The short videos on Instagram Stories was the first feature that was replicated from Snapchat.
Now, a new feature has been replicated and released.
Instragram Stories has added their very own Selfie Filters.
Today, we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends. Simply open the camera and tap the new face icon in the bottom right corner. Tap a filter to try it on and send it to your friends or add it to your story. They even work with Boomerang! Also today, we’re rolling out three new creative tools. Make videos that play in reverse with “Rewind,” add context to your story with a hashtag sticker and get creative with the eraser brush. Instagram has always been the place you can go to turn regular moments into something you can’t wait to share. Now, you have more fun and easy ways to express yourself and connect with the people you care about most. To learn more about today’s updates, check out help.instagram.com. These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.21 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
Some of the features they have introduced includes a butterfly crown, nerd glasses, koala ears, gold crown, bunny, ice crown, peacock and even makeup!
The Selfie Filters were the last feature that Instagram was missing.
Of course their own originality has been thrown in as well. Features such as:
- The Hashtag Sticker – just like a location sticker. From here, viewers are able to tap on the stickers and be taken to the Instagram hashtag page showing other public and permanent posts with the same hashtag
- Rewind Button – that plays your video in reverse
- The Eraser Brush
I guess the next move from Instagram could be the ability to search other Stories by hashtag!