Instagram Launches Selfie Filters

The short videos on Instagram Stories was the first feature that was replicated from Snapchat.

Now, a new feature has been replicated and released.

Instragram Stories has added their very own Selfie Filters.

Some of the features they have introduced includes a butterfly crown, nerd glasses, koala ears, gold crown, bunny, ice crown, peacock and even makeup!

The Selfie Filters were the last feature that Instagram was missing.

Of course their own originality has been thrown in as well. Features such as:

The Hashtag Sticker – just like a location sticker. From here, viewers are able to tap on the stickers and be taken to the Instagram hashtag page showing other public and permanent posts with the same hashtag Rewind Button – that plays your video in reverse The Eraser Brush

I guess the next move from Instagram could be the ability to search other Stories by hashtag!