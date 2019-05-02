Instagram To Hide “Like” Counts For A Test

What is Instagram without likes? Some users are about to find out.

Instagram is launching a real-world test of hiding “Like” counts on photos and videos. It was officially announced at the Facebook F8 Developers Conference and will be rolled out in Canada as early as next week.

Instagram states in a message displayed to users in the test;

“We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get.”

This change only applies to viewing other people’s posts, though, so Instagram users will still be able to see the Like counts on their own content.

Instagram says the reason for this update test is to have users concentrate on their posts and interacting with the app rather than likes. Some Instagram users feel pressure to rack up the likes or post photos curated for the social media age. Not getting enough likes can even affect some users’ self-esteem.

The hope is by getting rid of the liking part of the app it could reduce some of these negative affects about getting enough likes on a post and eliminate the competition to have the most “likable post.” This could increase authenticity across posting and could be a benefit for many.

Whether or not Instagram does remove Likes for all users will presumably depend on how Canadian users respond to the change.