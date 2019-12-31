Is Hailee Steinfeld Throwing Shade At Ex Niall Horan In New Song?

Hailee Steinfeld is no longer looking in the ‘wrong direction’.

On Sunday, 29. Dec., the 23 year-old announced a new track release titled “Wrong Direction,” which is slated to be out on New Year’s Day.

The Instagram post captioned “1/1”. The title itself is giving quite stir among fans, considerably due to the fact that she once dated a former One Direction member, Niall Horan.

Earlier this year the singer had denied claims that she threw shade at the “Slow Hands” singer. This came after Steinfeld shared Julia Michaels’ Instagram Story that directed towards dating narcissists. Fans quickly speculated that it was directed to the 26 year-old singer.

She then took to twitter to clear the rumours, tweeting “No hidden messages my loves,” with an adde heart emoji. “Just reposted an interesting read that I’m sure some of y’all can relate to. Nothing but love!”

The duo had broken up in December 2018, and since then, Horan has dropped two breakup songs including “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show the singer confirmed that his upcoming sophomore solo album, which will be out between February-March 2020, is directed towards his recent heartbreak.