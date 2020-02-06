Is Hannah Montana Really Getting A Prequel?

Recently, country star Billy Ray Cyrus spoke to Hollywood Life about the possibility of a Hannah Montana prequel.

Cyrus had earlier mentioned that Disney is in talks of bringing back the show. “They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat, because that means I get to get my mullet back,” Cyrus said.

“I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana,” he added.

Though at the time there were no news of a revival for the show, Cyrus’s comment alone had caused fans to anticipate a Miley Cyrus return to Disney world.

However, according to E! News “Hannah Montana project is in development at Disney at this time. Anything is possible in the world of TV development, but for now Hannah Montana is staying a thing of the past. ”

Disney+, the new streaming platform, is coming out with a number of shows that will serve continuations of older series or possible sequels, such as Lizzie Mcguire and That’s So Raven– So hey, maybe we could be in luck sooner or later? But then again, are we able to see Hannah Montana the same ever again?

What are your thoughts? Yay to a revival or nay?