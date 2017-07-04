Is Jay-Z’s 4:44 the Response to Beyoncé’s Lemonade?

Well this is interesting!

Jay-Z has just dropped his new album 4:44 and it seems that the new album could be his response to lines from Beyoncé’s hit record Lemonade which explored themes of love, infidelity and forgiveness.

Showing signs of trouble, Jay’z wife belted out in the track “Sorry”:

Now you want to say you’re sorry

Now you want to call me crying

Meanwhile Jay-Z raps in the title track “4:44”:

We talked for hours when you were on tour

Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone

Then there was that time of the famous elevator fight between Jay-Z and Solange.

Beyoncé sang “Pray You Catch Me”:

You can taste the dishonesty

It’s all over your breath as you pass if off so cavalier

Jay-Z includes in the track “Kill Jay-Z”:

You egged Solange on

Knowin’ all along

All you had to say you was wrong

Some speculated that “Becky” could be Rachel Roy or even singer Rita Ora however both have denied the rumours.

Aside from bringing in other women, their daughter Blue was included.

The lyrics of “Sorry” said:

Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright

Which then Jay raps in “4:44”:

And if my children knew

I don’t even know what I would do

If they ain’t look at me the same

I would probably die with all the shame

You did what with who?

What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate

You risked that for Blue

That’s only the gist of it! Is it a coincidence…?