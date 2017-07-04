Is Jay-Z’s 4:44 the Response to Beyoncé’s Lemonade?

Well this is interesting!
Jay-Z has just dropped his new album 4:44 and it seems that the new album could be his response to lines from Beyoncé’s hit record Lemonade which explored themes of love, infidelity and forgiveness.
Showing signs of trouble, Jay’z wife belted out in the track “Sorry”:
Now you want to say you’re sorry
Now you want to call me crying
Meanwhile Jay-Z raps in the title track “4:44”:
We talked for hours when you were on tour
Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone
Then there was that time of the famous elevator fight between Jay-Z and Solange.
Beyoncé sang “Pray You Catch Me”:
You can taste the dishonesty
It’s all over your breath as you pass if off so cavalier
Jay-Z includes in the track “Kill Jay-Z”:
You egged Solange on
Knowin’ all along
All you had to say you was wrong
Some speculated that “Becky” could be Rachel Roy or even singer Rita Ora however both have denied the rumours.
Aside from bringing in other women, their daughter Blue was included.
The lyrics of “Sorry” said:
Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright
Which then Jay raps in “4:44”:
And if my children knew
I don’t even know what I would do
If they ain’t look at me the same
I would probably die with all the shame
You did what with who?
What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate
You risked that for Blue
That’s only the gist of it! Is it a coincidence…?