Is Taylor Swift Hinting On New Album Release? Or Her Wedding Date?

It looks like Ms Taylor Alison Swift is about to invent music for the seventh time! Are you ready for it?

If there’s one thing Taylor Swift loves almost as much as her cats, it is dropping clues. Back in 2017, Taylor hinted at her fans by posting grainy snake videos prior to the release of her first Reputation single. So, there’s no doubt that when Taylor has big news, she’s going to make her Swifties work for it.

refinery29.com

Fans began speculating that Taylor was getting ready to release her seventh album all the way back in February, when she posted a series of Instagram photos that were visually and significantly different to the photos she posted during her Reputation era.

But everything changed this past weekend, when Taylor posted a mysterious countdown on her Instagram story with a date – April 26 – on Friday.

taylorswift.com

After sharing the countdown clock on her Instagram Story and official website, Taylor posted this pic of a pink heart with the caption “4.26.”

Then on Sunday, she posted another pastel-hued photo: a close-up of her brightly manicured hands, decked out with numerous colourful rings, resting on her yellow blazer. The image bears the caption “4.26,” again referencing to date of the countdown.

And then, it was this!

Monday evening brought a new post featuring her cats Meredith and Olivia sitting on a couch, captioned again with “4.26.”

Come Tuesday, Taylor dropped another heart hint, this time in a teal hue.

So, one major theory around the countdown that fans have been speculating are of the fact that Taylor is gearing up to release her seventh studio album and will be dropping a single on April.

However, there are fans who are convinced Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are getting married. It’s completely obvious that all her Instagram posts are stills from an upcoming music video, but some Twitter users think it’s a shot of her engagement ring, her wedding dress, and a photo of her feline bridesmaids.

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that the date she’s teasing is a Friday, which is usually when artists drop new music or announce plans for a new album. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from making wedding connections.

A new album seems like the obvious answer, but we won’t really know what TayTay is dropping until she, well, drops it. In the meantime, happy hunting!