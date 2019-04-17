Connect with us
alt_img>

Music

Is Taylor Swift Hinting On New Album Release? Or Her Wedding Date?

Okay, that’s one wild fan theory!

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for taylor swift

It looks like Ms Taylor Alison Swift is about to invent music for the seventh time! Are you ready for it?

If there’s one thing Taylor Swift loves almost as much as her cats, it is dropping clues. Back in 2017, Taylor hinted at her fans by posting grainy snake videos prior to the release of her first Reputation single. So, there’s no doubt that when Taylor has big news, she’s going to make her Swifties work for it.

Image result for taylor swift snake post on instagram

refinery29.com

Fans began speculating that Taylor was getting ready to release her seventh album all the way back in February, when she posted a series of Instagram photos that were visually and significantly different to the photos she posted during her Reputation era.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

But everything changed this past weekend, when Taylor posted a mysterious countdown on her Instagram story with a date – April 26 – on Friday.

Her official website has also been completely wiped of the Reputation aesthetic, instead displaying the same clock counting down to April 26.The countdown has also appeared on billboards around the world, from New York City to London to Mexico City to Melbourne to Tokyo. The billboards advertise the website AprilTwentySix.com (yes, the TS is capitalised, of course), which also redirects to Taylorâs official site.

taylorswift.com

After sharing the countdown clock on her Instagram Story and official website, Taylor posted this pic of a pink heart with the caption “4.26.”

View this post on Instagram

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Then on Sunday, she posted another pastel-hued photo: a close-up of her brightly manicured hands, decked out with numerous colourful rings, resting on her yellow blazer. The image bears the caption “4.26,” again referencing to date of the countdown.

View this post on Instagram

4.26

Advertisement

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

And then, it was this!

View this post on Instagram

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Monday evening brought a new post featuring her cats Meredith and Olivia sitting on a couch, captioned again with “4.26.”

View this post on Instagram

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Come Tuesday, Taylor dropped another heart hint, this time in a teal hue.

View this post on Instagram

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

So, one major theory around the countdown that fans have been speculating are of the fact that Taylor is gearing up to release her seventh studio album and will be dropping a single on April.

However, there are fans who are convinced Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are getting married. It’s completely obvious that all her Instagram posts are stills from an upcoming music video, but some Twitter users think it’s a shot of her engagement ring, her wedding dress, and a photo of her feline bridesmaids.

Image result for taylor swift joe alwyn

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that the date she’s teasing is a Friday, which is usually when artists drop new music or announce plans for a new album. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from making wedding connections.

A new album seems like the obvious answer, but we won’t really know what TayTay is dropping until she, well, drops it. In the meantime, happy hunting!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Game Of Thrones Inspired “For The Throne” Album Tracklist Is Announced

And it includes all of our favorite artists!
Music10 hours ago

Is Taylor Swift Hinting On New Album Release? Or Her Wedding Date?

Okay, that’s one wild fan theory!
Entertainment10 hours ago

Would You Eat A Boba Omelette? Netizen Shares Ways To Make It

Mmm...delicious...
Entertainment1 day ago

From Disney to Superhero, Meet Shazam!’s Asher Angel

A young star on the rise.
Music1 day ago

BTS ‘SNL’ Performance Breaks History For Korean Music Group

Click to watch their 'SNL' performance!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement