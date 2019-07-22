Is This App Dangerous To Your Privacy?!

Everyone’s obsessed with this new FaceApp that has since gone viral on social media, the app that can make you look decades older. But could it be dangerous to your privacy!?

From the Jonas Brothers to Carrie Underwood, Kevin Hart to Paul Rudd, millions of people worldwide are getting in on the fun, downloading the app for what seems like harmless enjoyment. However, cybersecurity experts are warning you may be giving up a lot more than just a photo.

David Fergusson, co-author of “The transHuman Code,” told Inside Edition that it’s important to read the fine print in the app’s terms of service.

“I’m concerned not just about that photo that you uploaded, but the access that they do have to the rest of your photos,” Fergusson said, explaining that the terms of service seem to allow FaceApp access to all the photos stored on your phone.

In a statement, FaceApp told Inside Edition it does not access your entire photo library, but rather only the image selected for a user by editing. The app added that “most images are deleted from our server within 48 hours.”

Also raising red flags? The app was developed by a Russian company based in St. Petersburg.

“I think we always have to be aware of the interests of other countries,” Fergusson said.

But Fergusson said the concerns surrounding FaceApp can apply to other apps as well.

“What I would advise is that people become clearly aware of just what they’re committing themselves to,” he said. “… Be aware of what’s being asked of you.”

He added: “This FaceApp is not all fun and games. … Far too many people have made an uninformed decision to participate in this program.”

Of course this app isn’t misusing data right now but neither was Facebook a year ago! You have been warned!