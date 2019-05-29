Is This Why Game Of Thrones Fans Hated Season 8? Chart Inside Might Explain Why

Call them crazy or call them geniuses because Game of Thrones fans might have just cracked the code and think this new chart might explain why the show got so bad.

The hit HBO series may be over, but many viewers are still upset over who took the Iron Throne and what happened to Daenerys Targaryen. Basically, a lot of them believe the writing was not up to par with the prior seasons of the show and people have even begin a petition to remake Season 8 with “competent writers.”

But according to new data, which was charted by Github user mrquart using information from OpenSubtitles.org, there may a reason why fans were not impressed by the final season and it might have to do with the lack of dialogue between characters.

The chart was shared by Vanity Fair writer Joanna Robinson on Twitter and it details the average number of words spoken per minute throughout each GoT season. The results show that Season 1 had nearly 70 words spoken per minute, with those numbers later gradually decreasing to under 40 words per minute in the last season.

In fact, the show’s infamously dark Season 8 episode, “The Long Night,” which featured the longest battle sequence in TV history, had only 15 words per minute.

The chart above shows clearly that there were definitely lesser word spoken between the characters. But, as Robinson later clarified in a second tweet, the decrease in dialogue absolutely doesn’t confirm why fans were far less interested in seasons seven and eight. It just provides a little insight into the difference between the earlier and later seasons.

Advertisement

However, that didn’t stop fans from spiraling down the rabbit hole.

This says a lot… unlike the S8 episodes themselves 😉 — ay98182 (@ay98182) May 25, 2019

“She’s my queen” or “you’re my queen” or “I don’t want it” = roughly 60 percent of Jon Snow season 8 dialogue? — Mike Lenahan (@misterlenahan) May 24, 2019

Lena Headey was criminally underused in season 8. She's a brilliant actress. — Maureen Collins (@maureenmckendry) May 25, 2019

Here it is in pictorial form pic.twitter.com/ZAURKK0j3q — IrishGoggs🎮 (@IrishGoggs) May 25, 2019

What do you think? let us know in the comments down below!