Is Michelle Yeoh a Freak or a Geek?

Guibo speaks to Last Christmas star Michelle Yeoh.

5 mins ago

Is Michelle Yeoh a freak or a geek? Guibo asks her some rapid fire questions in New York as she also give us an inside look at upcoming movie Last Christmas. Catch the movie release on 28th November 2019.

