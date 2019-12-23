It Was A ‘Cats’trophe; The Movie That Will Have You Very Weirded Out

tynesidecinema.co.uk

Despite the talented bunch of cast, that ranged from phenomenal singers to incredible actors, the show was a huge pile of litter box.

Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward and many more didn’t deserve to flaunt their talents in a movie that was clearly a flop.

With Rotten Tomatoes giving the film an 18 percent on the Tomatometer, claiming it to be “Despite its fur-midable cast, this Cats adaptation is a clawful mistake that will leave most viewers begging to be put out of their mew-sery”.

When critics asked ‘Cats’ director Tom Hooper if he was impressed with his work, he had what rather one would say an excuse quite inexcusable , “at 8am the previous day” replied Tom. But we do wonder if without time constraints, would have done the film any good.

But don’t fret with such catastrophe, come great puns that will leave you in stitches, check them down below:

We Watched Cats on Opening Night and Lost All Nine Lives — The staff of Jezebel.

Cats: A Broadway Musical Adaptation Straight Outta the Litter Box — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone. Plus this dek: “This disastrous attempt to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical to the screen shouldn’t happen to a dog.”

Cats review – a purr-fectly dreadful hairball of woe — Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian.

Cats Review: I Have Seen Sights No Human Should See — Alex Crans, io9.

Cats Is A Nightmare That Won’t End — Jill Gutowitz, ELLE.com.

The Cats Movie Is a Boring Disaster Filled With Joyless Pussies — Kevin Fallon, Daily Beast.

The movie Cats doesn’t even know what the musical Cats is about — Aja Romano, Vox.

Cats review: Movie musical is a total disaster — Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post. His lede, however, is the real kicker: “Please wipe this movie from my ‘Memory.'”

Cats review: You won’t leave the theater purring — Rafer Guzmán, Newsday.

Cats Is Impossible to Review — Adam Nayman, The Ringer.

Cats Review: Going to the Dogs — John Anderson, The Wall Street Journal.

Cats leaves behind a memory that’s best forgotten — Brian Lowry, CNN.

Cats review — musical mess is one for the litter tray — Kevin Maher, The Times.

Oh God, my eyes — Ty Burr, The Boston Globe.

Cats review: Nearly as obscene as The Human Centipede — David Sexton, The Evening Standard.

Cats: Spay It — Scott Tobias NPR.