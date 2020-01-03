Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Entertainment

It’s 2020 – A Great Time To Buy A Shark Plushie That Can Swallow You Whole

By Says – Tamara Jayne

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from Village VanguardVillage Vanguard

Do you sometimes feel like life is meaningless? Or that you’re just floating around wanting to shut off from the world?

Village Vanguard, an online Japanese store, came up with an effective solution for this – by making huge shark plushies that can swallow you whole!

Tired of the noise around you? This plushie will comfort you in its large cosy mouth.

Advertisement

Image from Village Vanguard

Village Vanguard

The sharks come in different sizes with plenty of ways that you can enjoy it, such as letting it bite your arms…

They come in blue or grey with prices that start from JPY19,800 (RM743).

Image from Village VanguardVillage Vanguard

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment8 hours ago

Johor School Is The First In M’sia To Use Facial Recognition Scanners For Attendance

By Says - Liew Ashley
#FlyShareIt8 hours ago

“Is It ‘Mana Guru’ Or ‘Nama Guru'” – Netizens In Tears Over School Exercise Book’s Blunder

By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
#NewMusicFlyday9 hours ago

There’s ‘Yummy’ Music From Justin Bieber, Ava Max, Hailee Steinfeld And More On #NMF

Also, Hailee's song is all about ex Niall Horan!
Entertainment10 hours ago

It’s 2020 – A Great Time To Buy A Shark Plushie That Can Swallow You Whole

By Says - Tamara Jayne
#FlyShareIt12 hours ago

Here’s A List Of Lesser-Known Reforms Dr Maszlee Enforced As Malaysia’s Education Minister

By SAYS Sadho Ram
Advertisement
Advertisement