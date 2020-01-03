Entertainment
It’s 2020 – A Great Time To Buy A Shark Plushie That Can Swallow You Whole
By Says – Tamara Jayne
Do you sometimes feel like life is meaningless? Or that you’re just floating around wanting to shut off from the world?
Village Vanguard, an online Japanese store, came up with an effective solution for this – by making huge shark plushies that can swallow you whole!
Tired of the noise around you? This plushie will comfort you in its large cosy mouth.
The sharks come in different sizes with plenty of ways that you can enjoy it, such as letting it bite your arms…
They come in blue or grey with prices that start from JPY19,800 (RM743).
Continue reading here!
