It’s Final: Iconic A&W Outlet In PJ Confirmed To Be Closing And We Are Heartbroken
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
The fast food restaurant located in PJS 52, across from Amcorp Mall, will close within the next six to eight months, once the landowner has sorted out the documentation, reported Malay Mail.
Its closure will put an end to its 55 years as a historical PJ landmark
Opened in 1965, the retro-style outlet was the first drive-through restaurant in Petaling Jaya and the second A&W outlet in Malaysia.
Many movies from the the 70s and 80s were filmed here.
A&W Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s Chief Executive Officer, George Ang, said that the decision to close the outlet is because the land is owned by Kasmuncak Holdings Sdn Bhd
