It’s Final: Iconic A&W Outlet In PJ Confirmed To Be Closing And We Are Heartbroken

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

Published

6 hours ago

on

Flickr via Lipstiq

The iconic A&W drive-through restaurant in Petaling Jaya will officially shut down this year, six years after discussions of its closure began in 2014

The fast food restaurant located in PJS 52, across from Amcorp Mall, will close within the next six to eight months, once the landowner has sorted out the documentation, reported Malay Mail.

Image from AutofreaksAutofreaks

Its closure will put an end to its 55 years as a historical PJ landmark

Opened in 1965, the retro-style outlet was the first drive-through restaurant in Petaling Jaya and the second A&W outlet in Malaysia.

Image from Twitter @malayprettyTwitter @malaypretty

Many movies from the the 70s and 80s were filmed here.

A&W Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s Chief Executive Officer, George Ang, said that the decision to close the outlet is because the land is owned by Kasmuncak Holdings Sdn Bhd

Continue reading here!

