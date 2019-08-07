It’s Over For Bella Hadid And The Weeknd

Via Bella’s Instagram

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have split once again.

The couple have decided to part ways, just after a year of getting back together.

Apparently, “distance” played a factor in their decision to go their separate ways. The 22-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy winner are said to be “in different places right now, physically and mentally.”

The (now) former couple has not been able to align their travelling schedules, Bella is busy preparing for fashion week and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut, causing friction among the two. According to Enews, “They have been arguing a lot recently and haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

However, the pair still has hopes to get back together at one point. As for now, they’ve chosen to focus on themselves and their projects.