It’s Time To Play The Music at GeMpaKarnival 2019!

The rhythmic music from the concert, the cheerful sounds of people, and the mouthwatering aroma of snacks… yes, its carnival — nope, even better — GeMpaKarnival time!

In conjunction with the 10th Anniversary, GM Klang proudly brings you GeMpaKarnival 2019 that will be happening this 30th November, from 9 am until 12 am at GM Klang Outdoor Parking.

Are you ready for this? GeMpaKarnival’s got all of the excitement you’ve been looking for!

Start your day on an active note with Healthy Morning Session by registering yourself for a blood-pumping Zumba and an energizing Street Soccer Tournament.

Right after that, dive into some Fun & Joy Session as you can show off your singing skills in the Open Karaoke Contest while you send your kids to demonstrate theirs in the Kids Colouring Contest. You’ll also get to enjoy Contemporary Dance Performance from the talented Wakaka Crew and a special appearance from Gina & Mat mascot.

It’s not a carnival if there is no food involved. Eat and be merry as you stroll through the food trucks and sales booths.

While you’re at it, watch the 10 best bands battle it out at the final round of GM10 Rockstar Battle of The Band! With a special band guest appearance, be entertained with the music while rooting for your favorite to be crowned the champion.

Advertisement

Also, you can just sit back and relax while a number of performances take place to fascinate you right after in the Cultural Performances Session. Enjoy graceful dance performances, unique diabolo tricks, and a dikir barat performance featuring prominent Sabri Yunus.

But hey! The fun doesn’t end here. Do not miss out on the GM10 Concert from 8 pm till 12 am! Party your night out with the performances of your favorite local artists. Sing your heart out with our ballad queens Siti Nordiana and Sarah Suhairi as well as move to the grooves of pop songs with FS (Fuying & Sam) and Santesh. You can also head-bang and scream your lungs out when Bunkface takes the center stage. Be entertained throughout as the GM10 concert brings lively hosts Muaz, Sean Lee, Awal Ashaari and Jasper Supayah to bring the fans on a musical journey.

It doesn’t get any better than this! Join the GeMpaKarnival this 30th November (Saturday), from 9 am until 12 am at GM Klang Outdoor Parking. Entry is FREE! See you there!

For more information, visit our official website GM Klang Wholesale City Malaysia, Facebook page and Instagram @gmklang now.