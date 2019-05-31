J.K Rowling Is Releasing Four New Harry Potter Books In June

Via Tes

Harry Potter fans, it’s not over for you just yet.

it’s been announced that four new Harry Potter stories will be released, and will be up for grabs sooner than you think!

According to J.K. Rowling’s website, the short stories will be available on eBooks at the end of June.

Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibrary exhibition of the same name. https://t.co/bsp3X6QTMy pic.twitter.com/FDXIxUKlih — Pottermore (@pottermore) May 24, 2019

Pottermore is the author’s online world for all things Harry Potter. The eBooks will give us further insights on what to expect from the new books.

The four short stories will be based on Hogwarts lessons and accompanied by illustrations from artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The shorts stories include;

Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology,

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy,

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

So near, yet so far. We can’t wait to get our hands on them already!

Are you excited for the new Harry Potter books? Share your thoughts!