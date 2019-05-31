Connect with us
J.K Rowling Is Releasing Four New Harry Potter Books In June

Harry potter fans, it’s not over for you just yet

17 hours ago

Image result for harry potter

Via Tes

Harry Potter fans, it’s not over for you just yet.

it’s been announced that four new Harry Potter stories will be released, and will be up for grabs sooner than you think!

According to J.K. Rowling’s website, the short stories will be available on eBooks at the end of June.

Pottermore is the author’s online world for all things Harry Potter. The eBooks will give us further insights on what to expect from the new books.

The four short stories will be based on Hogwarts lessons and accompanied by illustrations from artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The shorts stories include;

Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology,

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy,

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

So near, yet so far. We can’t wait to get our hands on them already!

Via Giphy

 

Are you excited for the new Harry Potter books? Share your thoughts!

