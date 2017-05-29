 Jaden Smith Claims His Pancakes Were Spiked! | Fly FM
Jaden Smith Claims His Pancakes Were Spiked!

29 May 2017
Sometimes, the luxurious life can be hard!

Jaden Smith took to Twitter to rant about a pretty bad time he encountered while staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The 18 year old vegan actor is currently in Toronto filming his new movie Life In A Year. He was reportedly staying at the hotel for only a few days but at the end of the stay, he didn’t want to check out and was not happy about it.

A source mentioned that Jaden’s request could not be accommodated as it was last minute. He has requested for an extra room but the hotel was booked out due to several events happening including The Weeknd’s concert.

But what about the pancake being spiked?

The Four Seasons Hotel chain is very famous for their ‘Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes’.

 

