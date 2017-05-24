Jamie Oliver Ends Feud with Gordon Ramsay

The feud between Britain’s two famous chefs are now over!

Jamie Oliver has come to the conclusion that his longtime feud with Gordon Ramsay is just “pathetic”.

During an interview with Woman’s Day, Oliver said, “Gordon has been fairly horrible to me over the years and I did used to bite. Now I just shut up and take it. A bit of drama is always good for some PR.”

He added, “Competition is healthy. It’s good to have that kind of rivalry.”

Ramsay on the other hand is known for his vulgar outbreaks.

But what started the feud to begin with?

It began in 2009, Oliver had responded to comments Ramsay made about the appearance of an Australia television host saying, “It’s never good to criticize a woman, especially when they’re loved by their country and you do it on national television.”

Ramsay slammed back by calling his competitor a “one-pot wonder.” Years later, Ramsay was instigating arguments with Oliver by criticizing him for now showing up for a restaurant opening in Hong Kong.

After years of back and forth arguments and snarky comments, Oliver hopes to put that all behind him.

In the latest interview, he told the publication, “Our kids are around the same age and they don’t need to see their dads slagging each other off. It’s pathetic”

Wonder if Ramsay is feeling the same way!