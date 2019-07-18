Connect with us
Javier Bardem Could be Playing King Triton in Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’

‘The Little Mermaid’ might have found its king

Published

8 hours ago

on

The actor would join a cast that includes Halle Bailey's Ariel and Harry Styles.

Via Getty images/ Disney

Academy award winning actor Javier Bardem is in talks to play King Triton in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

The actor would join a cast that includes Halle Bailey’s who will star as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy is playing the little mermaids evil aunt Ursula, and possible cast, Harry Styles, to play Prince Eric.

“The Little Mermaid” will be directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee.

The actor is known for his roles in Before Night Falls, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, No Country for Old Men and Eat Pray Love.

Via Flickr

What are your thoughts on the casting? Let us know in the comments!

