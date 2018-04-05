Jay-Z Surprised By Daughter Blue Ivy’s Response When He…

Who run the world?

Apparently Blue Ivy.

Via Giphy

During an interview on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ with David Letterman, Jay-Z shared an adorable story between himself and his eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 6, while heading off to school.

The rapper and father of three says, “I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” adding that, “We’re driving and then I just hear a little voice…’Dad.'”

Watch how Blue reacts after she gets in the car!

Blue Ivy definitely got it from her mama!

Source: Enews