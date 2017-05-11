Jennifer Hudson to Join ‘The Voice’

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will be joining The Voice Season 13 as a coach.

This was confirmed when Hudson and the official ‘The Voice’ Instagram account, posted the good news.

Let’s do this #TeamJHud!! See you in the fall @adamlevine @MileyCyrus & @blakeshelton! #TheVoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on May 10, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

She will be seated along side regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine as well as returning coach Miley Cyrus.

Hudson will be sitting in for Alicia Keys who has decided to leave the show for good. On the other hand, Cyrus returns as Gwen Stefani takes a break.

NBC Entertainment Alternative and Reality Group President said, “Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for.”

He continued, “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

This isn’t new for the American Idol alumni. Hudson has appeared on The Voice UK as a coach AND won the show with her singer Mo Adeniran.

Well, she’s definitely a force to be reckoned with!