Jerry Seinfeld Refuses Hug from Kesha

If there is one thing you got to know, Jerry Seinfeld will NOT hug you for the sake of hugging you!

When the comedian says he doesn’t want a hug….he actually means it!

Unfortunately for Kesha, it took her THREE tries to finally get the hint.

The two celebs had attended The David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song when Kesha had spotted him on the red carpet where she decided to approach him.

As Seinfeld was in the middle of an interview, the whole awkward moment was captured on video.

According to Seinfeld, he “don’t know who that was!”

That was rather cringing…