Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Las Vegas!!!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just tied the knot!

Right after hitting the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a pit stop at the chapel where they exchanged vows.

Now, this is not exactly how people saw 21-year-old Sophie saying “I do” to Joe, 29, however, the couple has been engaged for almost two years, and maybe after the massive three day wedding of Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra, they wanted something quick and easy.

Fans first caught wind of the long-time couple’s nuptials when Diplo began posting footage from the impromptu ceremony. He shared a clip of Sophie in a white dress, entering a Vegas chapel with Joe and his brothers, who were dressed in suits. “Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” Diplo captioned the clip.

Joe Jonas just get married in Las Vegas 🥰🤧♥️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Lh36ZOh9Cc — Ale Rod ✨ (@zabdielftjonas) May 2, 2019

Via Twitter

Later videos from Diplo’s Instagram showed the “Game of Thrones” star walking down a short aisle, surrounded by friends and fellow BBMA attendees. The actress’ bridal ensemble was completed with a veil and blinking bouquet, as country stars Dan + Shay played their hit “Speechless.”

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS HAD A SHOTGUN WEDDING IN VEGAS!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SouKCqLMN3 — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) May 2, 2019

Via Twitter

Diplo also went live on his Instagram story, showing the couple reciting their vows to one another in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Via ENews Instagram

Earlier in the evening, Joe reunited with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for an epic performance of their latest single “Sucker.” Sophie was joined by now sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in the front row of the MGM Grand Arena in Sin City.

There’s a strong chance Joe and Sophie might hold a more official, extravagant wedding celebration in the near future, especially since the bride’s BFF and bridesmaid Maisie Williams didn’t appear to attend tonight’s gathering.

At least this time around, what happens in Vegas certainly doesn’t stay there. Congratulations to the happy couple!