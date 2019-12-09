Connect with us

Music

Joe Jonas Jokingly Sings Cover Of His Ex Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

Can we expect a remix soon?!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for joe jonas and taylor swiftPeople

Joe Jonas serenades his brother Nick as he covered his ex girlfriend Taylor Swift’s new hit Lover and we have to say, were here for it! Maybe a remix is coming up?

Image result for joe jonas and taylor swiftBillboard

Here’s the prove to show that the exes are in great terms, check out the video of Joe putting his own spin on Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.” Though Nickwas too into his phone to appreciate his brother’s sweet vocals!

Advertisement

Just a reminder to jog your memory, Joe broke up with his now ex Taylor Swift through the phone for only 25 seconds! But in his defense he was 18, come on!

Image result for joe jonas and taylor swift

Referring to the song, “Always and Forever,” Taylor said “There’s one [song] that’s about [Joe], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she said at the time. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Related imagePinterest

But I guess the exes have let bygones be bygones, each have moved on with long time partners, with Joe even being a married man now.

Image result for joe jonas and sophie turner wedding

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

4 Men Accused Of Raping And Killing A Female Vet In India Were Shot Dead

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music3 hours ago

Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE

Yuna collaborated with Jhené Aiko!
Entertainment4 hours ago

A Hot Pot Restaurant Is In Hot Waters After Serving Rabbit Meat As A New Delicacy

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment5 hours ago

Here’s 10 Best Movies Of The Decade

It’s a throwback to the past!
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Young And Fit People Can Still Die Of Cardiac Arrest. Here’s Why

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement