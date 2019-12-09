Joe Jonas Jokingly Sings Cover Of His Ex Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

People

Joe Jonas serenades his brother Nick as he covered his ex girlfriend Taylor Swift’s new hit Lover and we have to say, were here for it! Maybe a remix is coming up?

Here’s the prove to show that the exes are in great terms, check out the video of Joe putting his own spin on Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.” Though Nickwas too into his phone to appreciate his brother’s sweet vocals!

Joe Jonas singing “You’re my, my, my, my.. brother” to Nick on his Instagram story lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/dqUQdXCnw3 — Amy 🎄 (@tswiftaust) December 5, 2019

Just a reminder to jog your memory, Joe broke up with his now ex Taylor Swift through the phone for only 25 seconds! But in his defense he was 18, come on!

Referring to the song, “Always and Forever,” Taylor said “There’s one [song] that’s about [Joe], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she said at the time. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

But I guess the exes have let bygones be bygones, each have moved on with long time partners, with Joe even being a married man now.