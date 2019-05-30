Connect with us
Joe Jonas Says Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Secret Wedding To Sophie Turner

Bro! Not cool, bro!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Image result for joe jonas sophie turner

What happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas!

Just about one month ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said “I do.” Odds are the private nuptials would’ve remained a secret from the world — if not for Diplo.

Image result for diplo 2019

We didn’t even have to wait for photos of video of the ceremony to leak, because Diplo, who attended the party, decided to livestream the whole thing on Instagram. And apparently he didn’t get permission from the bride or groom beforehand.

Image result for diplo watch out for this gif

The 29-year-old singer was recently a guest, together with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show, where he opened up about the nuptials that went down at a local chapel in Sin City on May 1.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it.”

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

While Joe and Sophie would be totally within their right to be upset with the DJ, they simply laughed it off. I mean, who doesn’t want their wedding photos to have dog ears all over them?

Image result for joe jonas sophie turner vegas wedding

Though the couple already tied the knot, they’re still planning a more formal affair in Paris later this year.

Watch the full interview below!

