John Legend Hilariously Sings Off Key While Performing Drunk On Stage

We love seeing the layers on John Legend!

On Friday the star was caught with a little too much to drink, while enjoying a night out at the Universal Studios with wife Chrissy Teigen.

The mother of two, later posted on her social media a clip of legend randomly going up on stage drunk and performing his 2013 song “All of Me,” on what appears to be the CityWalk stage, in Los Angeles.

“John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night,” the model tweeted. “The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND.”

Even funnier, The singer was seen dressed in a red onesie with a photo of his face planted on the outfit.

Watch this entertaining video of John Legend singing below.

John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night pic.twitter.com/BktCPxvrLK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

