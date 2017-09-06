John Legend Nearly Dumps Chrissy Teigen

He did what now?

Yes! John Legend broke the internet when he revealed that he nearly ended his relationship with Chrissy Teigen.

His then girlfriend/now wife’s response was simply a “no”.

The singer revealed during an interview with The Guardian that the entire break up only lasted an hour and a half.

After the interview was done, Teigen took to Twitter to share the story with a rather cute message.

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Then she felt she too should reveal her side of the story.

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Legend and Teigen aren’t the only two have gone through it. Others include Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Prince William and Kate Middleton even Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus!

I guess…absence kinda makes the heart grow fonder?