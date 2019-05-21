Connect with us
Entertainment

“John Wick 3” Dethrones “Avengers: Endgame” At The US Box Office

The latest box office numbers are in.

Published

1 day ago

on

The box office has a new king and his name is John Wick.

After three straight weeks at No. 1, Marvel’s hit movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” has finally been dethroned at the North American box office by the third installment of the hyper violent Keanu Reeves franchise.

Studios on Sunday say;

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” has grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend. Not only did it far exceed expectations, it’s a franchise best that nearly doubled the opening of the second film, which itself doubled the opening of the first film from 2014.”

“Avengers: Endgame” was No. 2 with $29.4 million, while “Detective Pikachu” was No. 3 with $24.8 million. The $57 million opening for “John Wick 3” is the best-ever for the franchise, far exceeding the first movie’s opening-weekend haul of $14.4 million and the $30.4 million that “John Wick 2” took in back in 2017.

Here’s another news to rejoice on. John Wick will be back in exactly two years!

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has scheduled “John Wick 4” for May 21, 2021. The studio made the announcement via a text message to fans;

“You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

