Johor School Is The First In M’sia To Use Facial Recognition Scanners For Attendance

According to New Straits Times, the system, which was introduced this year, takes only two seconds to scan a pupil’s face before their personal information such as full name, pupil number, and class is stored into the school’s database.

Advertisement

The school headmaster, Zamri Abd Wahab, said yesterday, 1 January, that 1,034 students, including 937 main stream pupils, 47 special education pupils, and 50 preschoolers, will use the scanner to mark their attendance.