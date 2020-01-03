Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Johor School Is The First In M’sia To Use Facial Recognition Scanners For Attendance

By Says – Liew Ashley

Published

8 hours ago

on

Image from GPS BestariGPS Bestari

SK Taman Perling 1 in Johor Bahru has created history by becoming the first school in Malaysia to use facial recognition scanners to mark students’ attendance

According to New Straits Times, the system, which was introduced this year, takes only two seconds to scan a pupil’s face before their personal information such as full name, pupil number, and class is stored into the school’s database.

The school headmaster, Zamri Abd Wahab, said yesterday, 1 January, that 1,034 students, including 937 main stream pupils, 47 special education pupils, and 50 preschoolers, will use the scanner to mark their attendance.

Two scanners have already been installed at the school hall for pupils

Image from Berita HarianBerita Harian

Another scanner has also been set in place at the office for the 76 teachers and 12 staff members.

According to Bernama, Zamri also hopes that the system can be expanded to include visitors’ registration in order to increase the school’s security.

