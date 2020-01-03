Entertainment
Johor School Is The First In M’sia To Use Facial Recognition Scanners For Attendance
By Says – Liew Ashley
SK Taman Perling 1 in Johor Bahru has created history by becoming the first school in Malaysia to use facial recognition scanners to mark students’ attendance
According to New Straits Times, the system, which was introduced this year, takes only two seconds to scan a pupil’s face before their personal information such as full name, pupil number, and class is stored into the school’s database.
The school headmaster, Zamri Abd Wahab, said yesterday, 1 January, that 1,034 students, including 937 main stream pupils, 47 special education pupils, and 50 preschoolers, will use the scanner to mark their attendance.
Two scanners have already been installed at the school hall for pupils
Recent Posts
Johor School Is The First In M’sia To Use Facial Recognition Scanners For Attendance
By Says - Liew Ashley
“Is It ‘Mana Guru’ Or ‘Nama Guru'” – Netizens In Tears Over School Exercise Book’s Blunder
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
There’s ‘Yummy’ Music From Justin Bieber, Ava Max, Hailee Steinfeld And More On #NMF
Also, Hailee's song is all about ex Niall Horan!
It’s 2020 – A Great Time To Buy A Shark Plushie That Can Swallow You Whole
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Here’s A List Of Lesser-Known Reforms Dr Maszlee Enforced As Malaysia’s Education Minister
By SAYS Sadho Ram